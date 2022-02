Everything was going well in Iris Schultz’s first pregnancy until her 20-week ultrasound, when doctors grew concerned about her son’s development. Little Hunter wasn’t growing as quickly as other fetuses, but otherwise everything looked fine. When he was born at 37 weeks, he was sent home after just a few days in the NICU. Even though his parents were told he was healthy, deep down, they knew something was wrong.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 DAYS AGO