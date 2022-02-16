ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton woman channels inner entrepreneur in new fitness fashion biz

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
BROCKTON — Leap of Faith Fitness was born like many new businesses during the COVID pandemic: Tatiana Jean-Noel started the brand in January after being in solitude for several months.

“When everything was shut down, including the gyms, I ran about two to four miles at D.W Field Park every day. In the silence of nature, I was able to hear what God had in store for me. I was in a dark place during the beginning of the pandemic, and I would run to cope with everything,” Jean-Noel, 29, of Brockton said.

Running was Jean-Noel’s defense mechanism for when things got rough.

“The pandemic triggered my inner entrepreneur, and I ended up finding my calling during a time in isolation,” Jean-Noel said.

Creating a fitness fashion brand — that sells workout apparel and offers personal training — was a no-brainer for the entrepreneur since exercise has always been a big part of her life. While attending Brockton High School in 2011, Jean-Noel ran track.

“I’ve always been a runner on and off the track. When life got hard, I just booked a flight, and all my problems disappeared once I boarded the plane and the door securely closed. Every month I went somewhere new and started creating content surrounding my experiences,” Jean-Noel said.

After visiting Mexico, Aruba, Maldives and many states within the United States, Mahogany XploHer, a lifestyle blog, was born.

Mahogany XploHer started as a lifestyle blog with three pillars: faith, fitness and travel.

Jean-Noel creates a blog post with those three elements every first of the month and includes pictures of her travels.

When Jean-Noel isn’t blogging or traveling, she’s designing different clothing styles and training clients. Jean-Noel is a certified personal trainer and works as a full-time social worker in Boston.

Clients can buy personal training sessions and fitness plans to attain their body goals. In-person training is $180 a month with 30-day plans and eight one-on-one sessions with Jean-Noel every month.

Leap of Faith Fitness sells hoodies, biker shorts, sports bras and long- and short-sleeved shirts.

“I want my clients to feel comfortable and look good in the clothes I provide. I took my time to design and find the best materials to carry my brand,” Jean-Noel said.

Launching the brand was a difficult process for Jean-Noel. She had many breakdowns but kept going regardless of issues, she said.

“Learning to bounce back from major life challenges is a necessary skill,” Jean-Noel said.

Jean-Noel hopes to continue to enrich the lives of children in Boston as a social worker and expand her business. Jean-Noel is adding high-intensity interval training and in-person group training in April.

To inquire about training, email Jean-Noel at Tatiana@MahoganyXploher.com.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

