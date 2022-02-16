ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Fox News Legal Expert Name Drops MLK In A Really Bad Take On Canada And The Trucker Blockades

By Anoa Changa
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFNJh_0eFsUUsE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEOqe_0eFsUUsE00

Source: BONNIE CASH / Getty


H alfway through Black History Month, white people still haven’t gotten the message that they need to stop using Martin Luther King Jr. to justify every little perceived slight to their sensibilities.  During a Fox News segment about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergency Powers Act, George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley made a colossal error by invoking Martin Luther King Jr.in his response.

Turley attempted to use the Civil Rights Movement and King as an example of unfairness but instead showed his ignorance of repression experienced during the period. It also seems like he didn’t know King has ever been arrested, let alone targeted with arrest nearly 30 times.

“By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights Movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King.”

Guessing Turley has never read King’s “ Letter from Birmingham Jail ,” you know the famous letter King wrote from jail! Or maybe he has never seen clips of Black people being brutally arrested. Dogs, water hoses and batons were among the instruments used by state actors to People were brutalized while trying to cross an Alabama bridge to register to vote.

Maybe he also isn’t familiar with Cointelpro and the steps the FBI took to undermine organizing by King and other Black people during the period.

Or he doesn’t care. But who cares about facts and accuracy when you’re drumming up fake outrage.

The brief exchange is another example of why it is essential to teach the complete history of America in context and without stressing individual comfort. Three organizers registering voters in Mississippi were murdered for daring to try. School children required armed escorts to attend class in peace. The crackdown against Black people attempting to exercise constitutionally protected rights has always been swift.

Two weeks later, people who don’t like having to comply with mandates during a public health crisis are being told ‘point made, now go home.’ No cracked skulls, no deprivation of actual rights.

Federal interventions in the U.S. were necessary during the Reconstruction Era and the Civil Rights Movement to protect Black people’s rights. The Klu Klux Klan Act of 1871 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were federal interventions that some viewed as overreach. Last year, the reconstruction era law was successfully used to punish white supremacist organizers of the violent 2017 Unite the Right Rally.

While Turley tried to correct his error in a Twitter thread Tuesday, he still doubled down on alleged parallels between the relatively small group of truckers opposing public health measures and civil rights organizers. Although conservatives try to make the comparison, f ighting for equal rights isn’t the same as generalized gripes about government tyranny with sprinkles of far-right extremism.

Evidence of far-right extremism within the protest movement has been documented. As reported by NPR , extremist elements have infiltrated the blockades. The newly appointed commissioner on systemic racism in New Brunswick told a Canadian outlet that after reviewing social media posts of a recent blockade, she observed anti-semetic and white supremacist symbols.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network tweeted about a cache of weapons found at the since dismantled blockade in Coutts, in Alberta. Speaking with CBC, one of the Coutts organizers said they were infiltrated by an extreme element and were going home.

“We were infiltrated by an extreme element.…Our objective was to be here peacefully,” Marco Van Huigenbos told CBC. “To keep that message going, we want to peacefully leave Coutts and return to our families.”

The Canadian Trucker blockades, like the anti-public health actions stateside, are not about addressing persisting inequities that impact people’s ability to not only survive but thrive. The context matters.

People may disagree with the invocation of the Emergency Powers Act, but exaggerated responses and false narratives only further spread misinformation about the Canadian government’s response. According to CBC News, the act can only be used temporarily for an “urgent and critical situation,” like the ongoing blockades impacting multiple border locations in the country. Further, the situation must be one found to “seriously endanger the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it.”

American conservatives, including elected officials who opposed racial justice protests and backed anti-protests bills, have openly expressed support for the truckers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who notoriously signed into law a bill that criminalizes protests that block a road or highway, has expressed support for the Truckers. He also joined other Republican officials in calling for an investigation into GoFundMe after donations for the blockades were seized.

Responding to a bad faith question with a bad faith defense is par for the course with Fox News. But at a time when Americans are fighting attacks on democracy and white supremacists hiding under the guise of defending “freedom,” commentary like Turley’s emboldens extreme elements throwing a collective tantrum because they aren’t in control.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Hopeful Vernon Jones Plans To Make Trump President Again Without An Election, And It’s Theoretically Possible

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3401274" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Analyst Offers Absolutely Mortifying Take On Trucker Protest Crackdown

A Fox News legal contributor offered a head-scratching take on Tuesday about the Canadian government’s crackdown on trucker convoys that have choked supply chains to protest measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. “I thought it was quite excessive,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said of...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Week

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah doesn't get why Fox News is supporting the Canada trucker blockade

The anti-vaccine mandate "Freedom Convoy" of big rigs and other vehicles blocking three major U.S.-Canada border crossing and strangling the business district of Canada's capital, Ottawa, has now drawn the ire of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, major automakers, 911 operators, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the White House, which urged Trudeau on Thursday to address the blockade.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Turley
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
George Washington
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Black People#Mlk#Fox News#Bonnie Cash#Getty H Alfway#Canadian#The Civil Rights Movement#Justinbaragona#Cointelpro#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy