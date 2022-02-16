ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit man sentenced to prison time in drug case that involved federal assistance

By By Austin Montgomery Adams Publishing Group
JANESVILLE

A Beloit man charged in connection with a lengthy Rock County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and gun investigation that started in 2019 has been sentenced to prison, according to Rock County Court records.

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory sentenced Cheoncello M. Grady, 39, to concurrent prison terms of four years imprisonment and six years imprisonment along with nine years total of post-release extended supervision once his prison term is complete. Grady was out of custody during the court case. He was granted 31 days of sentence credit for pretrial detention by McCrory and authorized for treatment in the state substance abuse program.

Grady, who was arrested in South Beloit, Illinois, in August 2019, was originally charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.

As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, Grady pleaded guilty to two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. The charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC were dismissed, but they were read into the court record. Charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun were dismissed outright as part of the agreement.

As previously reported by Adams Publishing Group, Grady was the subject of a drug trafficking investigation on June 27, 2019, at a home in the 1900 block of Wisconsin Avenue in the town of Beloit. Multiple drug sales in Beloit and Rockford, Illinois, were observed by law enforcement officials, the criminal complaint states, with Rockford-based Drug Enforcement Agency agents assisting Rock County authorities.

As part of the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at homes in both Wisconsin and Illinois allegedly tied to Grady and his drug trafficking, according to the complaint. In the search of a storage unit in the 1400 block of Gayle Drive in the town of Beloit, officers allegedly found a short-barrel shotgun and four shotgun shells.

In a separate search of a home in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street in Beloit, officers recovered more than $28,245 in cash throughout the home. In a search of Grady’s vehicle outside a family member’s home in Beloit, officers recovered $12,134 in cash along with a small amount of cannabis, the complaint said.

