Can Anyone Stop the Oscars From Sh*tting the Bed?

By Kevin Fallon
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
It’s something we’re not conditioned to expect: In the leadup to this year’s Oscars telecast on March 27, the Academy has made several decisions that are, dare I say… good?. As far as these things typically go, the slate of Oscar nominations were refreshingly strong....

