Trump’s Inner Circle Freaks That His Tax Firm ‘Screwed’ Him

Far-right militia leader Stewart Rhodes will continue to cool his heels in jail as a federal judge decides whether or not the Oath Keepers founder will be released on bail pending trial on seditious conspiracy charges over his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, sacking of the U.S. Capitol. At the conclusion of a Wednesday hearing that lasted nearly two hours, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Wednesday said he needed more time to mull the arguments presented before making up his mind. The political situation in the U.S. “hasn’t changed that much” since the failed pro-Trump insurrection, said prosecutors, who argued that Rhodes has the resources to attempt another overthrow of an administration he deems “illegitimate.” If former President Donald Trump failed to act in clinging to office, then the Oath Keepers would “have no choice” in making sure Biden wasn’t seated, according to prosecutors, who cited messages allegedly sent by Rhodes to other militia members. In response, Rhodes’ lawyers argued that he is so recognizable by now, he wouldn’t be able to flee the country even if he wanted to. They also claimed Rhodes “is not trying to avoid, or duck and run, or go anywhere.” Mehta is expected to make a decision by the end of the week.

