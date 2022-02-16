ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's Inner Circle Freaks That His Tax Firm 'Screwed' Him

By Jose Pagliery, Asawin Suebsaeng
 2 days ago
Predictably, Donald Trump wants you to think his longtime accounting firm’s decision to ditch the Trump Organization last week is no big deal. In fact, he would like you to not think about it at all. But that hasn’t stopped members of his inner sanctum from wondering if...

Infamous ‘White and Blonde’ Capitol Rioter Released, Immediately Gets Back to Tweeting MAGA Conspiracies

The infamous Capitol rioter who boasted that she would never be jailed because she’s white and blonde has immediately returned to tweeting MAGA conspiracy theories hours after her release from prison. Texas real-estate agent Jenna Ryan served 60 days in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 attack before being released on Thursday—and it appears she couldn’t wait to get back to the kind of conspiracy-peddling that got her into trouble in the first place. Her first tweet back read: “Best. Birthday. Ever!!!” Then, she started sharing Hillary Clinton conspiracies from the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and pandemic misinformation specialist Clay Travis. Before she went to prison, Ryan said she hoped to lose some weight while incarcerated. The Dallas Observer reported: “There’s no word yet on whether she dropped the 30 pounds she’d hoped to shed or how much yoga she did.”
Oath Keepers Founder Secretly Backed Lawsuit for Government Based on ‘Lord of the Rings’

After the violent Capitol insurrection failed on Jan. 6, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had another idea for overturning the election—a truly epic one. While Rhodes’ lawyers have claimed the leader of the far-right militia group did “precisely nothing” after his insurrection dreams were dashed, new details obtained by The Daily Beast reveal that isn’t quite accurate.
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Lawmaker Socked in the Face on Live TV

A Ukrainian lawmaker was left bloodied and disheveled on Friday after he was socked in the face and put in a headlock on live TV. The brawl erupted on the set of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech talk show during a discussion about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. With former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and ex-president Petro Poroshenko nearby, journalist Yuriy Butusov walked right up to Nestor Shufrych, a lawmaker with the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform—For Life, and slapped him in the face. Shufrych then stood up to fight back and the two plunged to the ground before Butusov managed to get Shufrych in a headlock, all while horrified guests yelled, “Stop!” and “Let him go!” The two were eventually pulled apart and reappeared to continue the discussion, both looking as if they’d been mauled by a feral cat. Shufrych, who had sparked the ire of his fellow guests by refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, accused Butusov of “scratching like a girl.”
Can You Call Pro-‘Free Speech’ Gettr’s Billionaire Backer a ‘Spy’ on the App? We Tested It.

Even for Gettr, the MAGA-friendly social-media platform conceived as an anything-goes haven for free speech, some right-wing claims are apparently a speech too far. While Gettr, which was created by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, has gained the endorsement of MAGA stars like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, it has faced criticism from elements of the right over its deep financial ties to Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, a self-styled billionaire and avowed anti-communist who this week filed for bankruptcy.
Russia Has Plans for Post-Invasion ‘Arrest and Assassination’ Campaign, U.S. Officials Say

U.S. officials have reportedly obtained intelligence that Russia is potentially planning to undertake an arrest and assassination campaign in Ukraine if it goes forth with an invasion, targeting well-known opposition members, anti-corruption activists, and Belarusian and Russian dissidents living in exile in Ukraine. Foreign Policy reports that according to four people familiar with U.S. intelligence, Russia has already begun making formalized lists of prominent Ukrainian figures to be targeted for arrest or assassination, including anyone who could pose a challenge to Russia’s agenda. An official who spoke to Foreign Policy on the condition of anonymity, referenced past Russian targeted operations including “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, detentions, and the use of torture” against journalists, anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ people. The Biden administration warned Thursday that that an invasion could take place within the next few days, as security risks remain “very high.”
Jared Kushner
Allen Weisselberg
Donald Trump
Putin to Stage Not-So-Subtle Nuclear Drill This Weekend to Spook West

Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally attend nuclear missile drills this weekend in a piece of military grandstanding the Kremlin insists is not designed as a warning to the West. In a statement on Friday, Russia’s defense ministry announced Putin will be at the large-scale tests on Saturday where “ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched.” The statement claimed the tests were planned before NATO allies started accusing Russia of plotting an invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the drills will involve “the air forces, the Southern military district forces, strategic cruise missile forces and Northern and Black Sea naval fleets.” Britain’s defense secretary Ben Wallace earlier this month that the Kremlin could stage nuclear drills to ramp up the pressure on NATO ahead of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Oath Keepers Leader to Stay Jailed—for Now

Far-right militia leader Stewart Rhodes will continue to cool his heels in jail as a federal judge decides whether or not the Oath Keepers founder will be released on bail pending trial on seditious conspiracy charges over his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, sacking of the U.S. Capitol. At the conclusion of a Wednesday hearing that lasted nearly two hours, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Wednesday said he needed more time to mull the arguments presented before making up his mind. The political situation in the U.S. “hasn’t changed that much” since the failed pro-Trump insurrection, said prosecutors, who argued that Rhodes has the resources to attempt another overthrow of an administration he deems “illegitimate.” If former President Donald Trump failed to act in clinging to office, then the Oath Keepers would “have no choice” in making sure Biden wasn’t seated, according to prosecutors, who cited messages allegedly sent by Rhodes to other militia members. In response, Rhodes’ lawyers argued that he is so recognizable by now, he wouldn’t be able to flee the country even if he wanted to. They also claimed Rhodes “is not trying to avoid, or duck and run, or go anywhere.” Mehta is expected to make a decision by the end of the week.
DOJ Targets Short-Sellers in ‘Spoofing’ and ‘Scalping’ Probe: WSJ

The feds are investigating what they believe may be a “wide-ranging conspiracy” among short-sellers who worked together to tank stock prices by disseminating misleading research reports and using illegal trading maneuvers such as “spoofing” and “scalping,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the Department of Justice has so far seized hardware, trading records, and private communications as part of its probe. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into alleged “spoofing” by traders, which involves executing a tsunami of fake orders to artificially move share prices, as well as “scalping,” which is the practice of cashing out a position without disclosing it publicly. Two prominent short sellers, Carson Block, and Andrew Left, have already been hit with search warrants by the FBI, according to the report.
Putin Is Flat-Out Lying About Pulling Troops From Ukraine, U.S. Says

The glimmer of optimism that greeted Russia’s announcement that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border looks to have been extinguished. A senior American official has reportedly accused the Kremlin of lying about its withdrawal, saying that Russia has actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with Ukraine. The claim, reported by The New York Times, was then backed up by British officials who said Russia was bolstering defenses with helicopter and armored vehicle units. “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.” Western officials say they believe Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine.
Russia Insists It’s Pulling Even More Troops From Ukrainian Border

Russia has pushed back on allegations from U.S. officials that it’s lying about pulling troops away from Ukraine by announcing more withdrawals, but the Kremlin has still not provided any evidence for its claims. On Wednesday, an unnamed U.S. official briefed reporters and accused the Kremlin of lying about withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border. But, on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said more units of the southern military district were being sent to Crimea and that tank units in the west were traveling back to base. The statement did not specify the number of troops involved or provide any evidence that it’s actually taking place. The Biden administration believes as many as 7,000 more Russian troops have been sent to the border in the past few days.
Moscow Expels Deputy U.S. Ambassador as Pentagon Says Russian Troops Ready for Combat in Ukraine

The State Department has revealed the deputy U.S. ambassador to Russia was expelled from the country as the Pentagon warned of Moscow sending troops closer to the Ukrainian border and stocking up on blood supplies. Russia’s TASS news agency reports Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman was ordered out of the country despite having a valid visa. Jason Rebholz, an embassy spokesman, said Gorman had left the country in January and called his expulsion “an escalation in relations.” He said the State Department was examining various ways to respond. The expulsion was announced as tensions over Ukraine reached a boiling point, with the Pentagon warning that, despite the Kremlin’s claims of a troop withdrawal, Russian forces were actually moving closer to Ukraine and now stocking up on blood supplies.
‘Pro-Life’ GOP’s New Motto: ‘Screw You, Kids’

It was probably inevitable, but we have officially reached the “fuck them kids” stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest confrontation over mask mandates in schools reveals the utter hypocrisy and selfishness of the “pro-life” GOP, who are fine sacrificing our kids’ health if it means their dead bodies will pave the way to Republican control of Congress and fuel their unending, counter-majoritarian culture war.
TheDailyBeast

