It’s a good thing Bold & Beautiful‘s Brooke isn’t a stress eater, or the poor thing would have put on 50 pounds since New Year’s Eve. Then again, maybe she’d have taken the weight off thanks to the endless pacing she’s done while fretting. Since there wasn’t a heck of a lot of forward momentum on this week’s episodes — at least until Friday’s final scene — I thought instead we’d take this opportunity to help the show’s writers out by letting them know that we’re very, very clear on some of the not-so-complicated goings on and they can stop with the endlessly repetitive dialogue. With that in mind, here are a few lines we’ve come to dread hearing.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO