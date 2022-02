Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Glenn Kelman appeared to be right when he figured COVID-19 would shut down the U.S. home market. “In April 2020 the housing market came to an absolute grinding halt,” he recalls. “COVID had stopped the economy, and people weren’t able to tour properties.” Yet just two months later “the market had come roaring back” and has continued to roar; last year U.S. homes sold faster and at higher prices than ever. For Kelman and the company he heads, Redfin, plus competitors including Zillow and Opendoor, this historic white-hot market has been a vast opportunity—and a crucible of technology competition and strategy innovation.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO