40th Annual Sertoma Chili Cook-Off

Event will also feature Valentine’s Day bake sale, sundae bar, raffle, and more. – This Saturday the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 in Atascadero will pit a dozen local chili makers against each other for the 2022 VFW 2814 Chili Cook-Off. In addition to the official judging, there will be a People’s Choice Award, Valentine’s Day Bake Sale, Challengers Central Coast Show & Shine, sundae bar, raffle prizes, t-shirts for sale, free face painting, and more. The public is welcome; admission and parking are free.
