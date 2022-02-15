ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

40th Annual Sertoma Chili Cook-Off

Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Edwards with Connelly Plumbing, Heating, and Air comes...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Magnolia State Bank to host annual chili cook-off Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you need plans this weekend, downtown Laurel may have you covered on Saturday. Laurel’s Main Street and Magnolia State Bank are back with a chili cook-off for the 10th year. The cook-off will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Teams will be...
LAUREL, MS
The Oak Ridger

PK Hope Is Alive to hold Mild Chili Cook Off!' and meeting Feb. 15

PK Hope Is Alive Parkinsons Support Group of Knoxville/Oak Ridge invites the public to attend the upcoming meeting and first annual "Mild Chili Cook Off!" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Central Baptist Church, located at 130 Providence Road in Oak Ridge (across from Oak Ridge High School). The monthly meeting is held on the third Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WMBB

22nd Annual Gumbo Cook Off to take place in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The 22nd Annual Gumbo Cook Off in Mexico Beach is making a grand return after having to be cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021. The fun kicks off at Parker Park 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is free admission, you just pay for the food you eat! Taste tickets are $2 […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
A-Town Daily News

Chili cook-off to benefit Veterans of Foreign Wars happening Saturday

Event will also feature Valentine’s Day bake sale, sundae bar, raffle, and more. – This Saturday the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 in Atascadero will pit a dozen local chili makers against each other for the 2022 VFW 2814 Chili Cook-Off. In addition to the official judging, there will be a People’s Choice Award, Valentine’s Day Bake Sale, Challengers Central Coast Show & Shine, sundae bar, raffle prizes, t-shirts for sale, free face painting, and more. The public is welcome; admission and parking are free.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Plumbing#40th Annual#Air#The Boys Girls Club#Ozarks Fox Am
Wiscnews.com

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial support for disabled veterans and their families. Nineteen competitors from Beaver Dam and the surrounding area cooked up their best chili recipes for attendees to sample and...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel hosts 13th Chili/Gumbo Cook Off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people came out in the cold weather Saturday to get lots of hot chili and gumbo at an annual event at Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel. The 13th “Chili and Gumbo Cook Off” featured about two dozen teams of cooks, who were happy to share samples of their best traditional and non-traditional chili, as well as gumbo.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KXII.com

Calera Firefighters host 47th annual chili dinner

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, Calera firefighters celebrated their 47th annual chili dinner with members of the community. The chili dinner prepared by Calera Volunteer Fire Rescue included both mild and hot chili, sides and dessert. The tradition started back in 1975 after the Calera Community Firefighters joined the...
CALERA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WHEC TV-10

40th Annual Teddi Dance for Love underway

PITTSFORD N.Y. (WHEC) — Students at St. John Fisher College are dancing for 24 hours straight Friday into Saturday at the 40th Annual Teddi Dance for Love. The dance-a-thon kicked off at 8 p.m. to raise money for Camp Good Days and Special Times. It's named after Teddi Mervis,...
THEATER & DANCE
KXII.com

Sherman church brings back chili cook-off after two year recess

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Competition is simmering along with a few other ingredients at First United Methodist Church for a chili cook-off. “We’ve brought a very special chili- a hot chili, but this year I really hit the pepper to it,” said Jerry Holbert, who made chili for the cook-off.
SHERMAN, TX
WDVM 25

Dozens compete in West Oaks Winter Heat Chili Cook-Off

Winchester, Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of people came out to get a taste of the best chili from all across the country. More than 30 cooks competed in the West Oaks Winter Chili Cook-Off hosted by the International Chili Society Sanction. Saturday’s event isn’t only a chance for the winner of the cook-off to go […]
WINCHESTER, VA
Livingston Parish News

‘It’s all about these veterans’ | Annual gumbo cook-off returns as crowds come out to support veterans

To Sidney Woods, there are two words that should never be spoken. “We should never hear or say those words,” said Woods, director of Quad Vets. “Ever.”. Though there was plenty of food, plenty of music, and plenty of fun during one of Livingston Parish’s biggest annual fundraisers, organizers made sure the spotlight was kept on veterans, the beneficiaries of this event that has grown much since its start more than a decade ago.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WATE

Akima holds their 40th annual Cabaret

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to dance the night away for a good cause. The Akima Club of Knoxville is gearing up for another spectacular event. Their mission is to provide volunteer opportunities and financial support to various non-profits. A big way they provide for these organizations is through their annual Cabaret event’s. On Feb 18 and 19 you can experience a night full of food, drinks, and entertainment, that all go toward multiple grants given to several non-profits in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Romesentinel.com

Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon returns to View Saturday

OLD FORGE — The fan-favorite Chili Bowl Luncheon will celebrate its 15th year at View, the center for arts and culture at 3273 Route 28, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The event will include hand-made bowls, but this year’s event has a dashing Grab-’n-Go “twist.”...
OLD FORGE, NY
Cape Gazette

Live Music Friday night at Sydney’s - Can’t Fool the Blues

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this week and weekend!. Can’t Fool the Blues - 6 to 9 p.m. Elwood Bishop, Keith Brooks, and Howard Winbrow - 6 to 9 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place...
MUSIC
KYTV

Do Good With Daniel: Christian County Chili Cook-off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four business owners in Billings, MO are teaming up for the inaugural Christian County Chili Cook-off, with the goal of raising money for library improvements in their community. Jumper & Vikki Yates of The Bank Tavern and Mike & Tara McCoy spoke with Daniel Posey about...
BILLINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy