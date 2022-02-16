ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin target as input costs rise

CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's second largest brewer said on Wednesday the Covid-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenues and the impact from inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. "Overall we expect a stable to modest sequential improvement in operating profit (beia) in 2022," the company said in a statement,...

www.cnbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Europe#Economic Environment#Inflation#Dutch
