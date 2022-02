A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League season opened with Manchester City losing to Tottenham. They meet again with City nine points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the standings and Tottenham in eighth place and with manger Antonio Conte frustrated at the state of his squad three months into the job after three successive league losses. Liverpool hosts relegation-threatened Norwich earlier in the day. Third-place Chelsea is at Crystal Palace for its first league match since Jan. 23 due to the international break and then being away last week in Abu Dhabi winning the Club World Cup. Patrick Vieira’s Palace is winless in five Premier League matches. Arsenal will be looking for win over Brentford on Saturday to dislodge Manchester United from fourth place.

