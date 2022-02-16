Wyomingites Love To Clean But Is There Such A Thing As Over Cleaning?

Despite the fact that we don't use our walls for any specific day-to-day activities, they see quite a bit of action. Chances are, you have a few fingerprint smudges near electricity switches—or lower, where curious little palms use the wall as a prop. Between unnoticed food splatters or dust bunnies, the walls in our homes can become grimy relatively quickly, and this is especially true if you have baseboards. These panels—they run along the bottoms of your walls and are most often installed in kitchens and bathrooms—are notorious dust and dirt magnets. If you just rushed to examine yours (when was the last time you did that?) and were less than pleased with what you found, it's time to give them a much-needed once-over. Luckily, it's easy to make them pristine again.

