Stocks

Piper Sandler Downgrades Masimo Corp. (MASI) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar downgraded Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
TheStreet

Walmart Earnings Preview: Can It Set the Tone For Retail Earnings?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is due to report earnings before the open on Thursday. However, the stock hasn't been trading all that well lately. Although the stock market hasn’t done a great job of moving higher, Walmart hasn’t been able to buck the trend like others have — say, like Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report. (Here's how to trade it).
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 115 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)'s stock fell the most, as...
Kansas City Star

Running Out of Fizz? Trading Coca-Cola, PepsiCo on Earnings

How fitting is it that PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report both reported earnings this morning?. Despite the volatility in the overall stock market — not just on Thursday, but all year — these two stocks have held up pretty well.
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January

Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%. Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept...
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Few companies have achieved Twilio's growth rate and duration. Unity Software has two thriving segments. Nearly every sizable public company has posted one or two solid quarters where they showed off strong growth. What separates a regular growth stock from a hypergrowth stock is the ability to post strong revenue increases quarter after quarter for years. Two companies doing just that are Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Unity Software (NYSE:U).
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $22.4 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 4.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 3.05%...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings...
