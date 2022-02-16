OTFL101 Model Explorer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mathworks.com
 2 days ago

OTFL101 Behavioral Model in Matlab is...

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Comprehensive deep learning model for 3D color holography

Holography is a vital tool used in various applications from microscopy, solar energy, imaging, display to information encryption. Generation of a holographic image and reconstruction of object/hologram information from a holographic image using the current algorithms are time-consuming processes. Versatile, fast in the meantime, accurate methodologies are required to compute holograms performing color imaging at multiple observation planes and reconstruct object/sample information from a holographic image for widely accommodating optical holograms. Here, we focus on design of optical holograms for generation of holographic images at multiple observation planes and colors via a deep learning model, the CHoloNet. The CHoloNet produces optical holograms which show multitasking performance as multiplexing color holographic image planes by tuning holographic structures. Furthermore, our deep learning model retrieves an object/hologram information from an intensity holographic image without requiring phase and amplitude information from the intensity image. We show that reconstructed objects/holograms show excellent agreement with the ground-truth images. The CHoloNet does not need iteratively reconstruction of object/hologram information while conventional object/hologram recovery methods rely on multiple holographic images at various observation planes along with the iterative algorithms. We openly share the fast and efficient framework that we develop in order to contribute to the design and implementation of optical holograms, andÂ we believe that the CHoloNet based object/hologram reconstruction and generation of holographic images will speed up wide-area implementation of optical holography in microscopy, data encryption, and communication technologies.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Semi-classical Monte Carlo algorithm for the simulation of X-ray grating interferometry

Traditional simulation techniques such as wave optics methods and Monte Carlo (MC) particle transport cannot model both interference and inelastic scattering phenomena within one framework. Based on the rules of quantum mechanics to calculate probabilities, we propose a new semi-classical MC algorithm for efficient and simultaneous modeling of scattering and interference processes. The similarities to MC particle transport allow the implementation as a flexible c++ object oriented extension of EGSnrc-a well-established MC toolkit. In addition to previously proposed Huygens principle based transport through optics components, new variance reduction techniques for the transport through gratings are presented as transport options to achieve the required improvement in speed and memory costs necessary for an efficient exploration (system design-dose estimations) of the medical implementation of X-ray grating interferometry (GI), an emerging imaging technique currently subject of tremendous efforts towards clinical translation. The feasibility of simulation of interference effects is confirmed in four academic cases and an experimental table-top GI setup. Comparison with conventional MC transport show that deposited energy features of EGSnrc are conserved.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

The $1,200 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still downloads updates like it's 2008

Back in 2020, Google made a change to its Android 11 Vendor Test Suite (VTS), requiring all smartphones launching with Android 11 and above to support seamless updates. However, the company ultimately backtracked on its decision and left it as an optional feature. Nevertheless, while phones from the likes of Google, OnePlus, and Motorola have long supported seamless updates, for some reason Samsung has been resistant to use it on even its most premium smartphones. The latest on that list is the newly-launched Galaxy S22 lineup, comprised of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the $1,200 S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorer#Copyright#User Interface#Nda#Matlab#Nda Users Of#Otava Inc
Dallas News

Mesh Wi-Fi covers your whole house (and yard)

I get a lot of readers asking about Wi-Fi in their homes and whether Wi-Fi extenders can help them cover dead spots. My advice is to avoid cheap Wi-Fi extenders and spend the money on a mesh Wi-Fi router system, which uses two or more devices to cover all of your home or office.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?

After months and months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S22 series is finally official. If you’ve missed the event for some reason, you can check out our Samsung Unpacked Recap but the TL;DR version is that Samsung has refined the S22 and S22+, while “Note-ifying” the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone combines characteristics of the Note & S series

Work, play, and stream with ease when you have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone. It merges the functionality of the Galaxy Note with the S series for a truly unique mobile experience. In particular, it features Note’s iconic sharp angles and the S series’ pro-grade camera and performance. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the faster, most responsive built-in S Pen to date. With 70% lower latency, you can draw and write more naturally. Best of all, this 5G smartphone’s 6.8″ Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display allows you to experience a more expansive screen. Furthermore, this smartphone offers up to 128 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage for maximum performance and capacity. Speaking of performance, the latest 4 nm processor is ideal for productive days. Finally, receive a full day of use in a single charge and 45W super-fast charging.
CELL PHONES
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Model work

Washington State Ph.D. candidate Nathan Lima preps an architecture model Thursday in the “Big Shop” in WSU’s Daggy Hall. Lima is earning his doctorate in engineering science with an emphasis on indoor air quality.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GeekyGadgets

Vivo V23e 5G launching in India next week

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone in India next week, the Vivo V23e 5G, the handset will apparently launch next Monday the 21st of February. The Vivo V23e smartphone was made official last November and now it is launching in India, the handset will be available in two colors in India, blue and gold.
CELL PHONES
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 series in the UAE

Xiaomi launched this year's smartphones of the Redmi Note line here in the UAE yesterday. The series includes Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. As is known for this series, the Redmi Note 11 series too is said to promise...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Oppo is launching the new Find X5 series on February 24

Oppo is announcing its next collection of flagship phones — the Oppo Find X5 series — on February 24 at 11:00 a.m. GMT / 6:00 a.m. ET. In typical detail-dripping fashion, Oppo is only sharing some info on its new flagship Android phone. The rest won’t come until next week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

How to update your Android carrier settings

We recently covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Your mobile carrier may regularly send out carrier updates to your Android device, this article is designed to explain what these updates are and why you should install them on your device.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 with Hasselblad camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

One of the most awaited series by Oppo, Oppo Find X5 series, is all set to make its global debut on February 24th, 2022. The series will be launched via a live stream that will be available on official channels of Oppo. The brand is all set to take a step forward in terms of photography with the presence of Neural Processing Unit. It will help the camera in recording high-quality videos in the night time too.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Amazon slashes 14-inch MacBook Pro to $1,799, marking cheapest 2022 price

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Another MacBook Pro price drop has been issued at Amazon, delivering the cheapest14-inch MacBook Pro price we've seen in 2022 at $200 off.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Latest Firmware on Your Galaxy Buds

Apart from phones and smartwatches, it is also possible to update the firmware of your wireless earbuds. In fact, Samsung tends to roll out regular firmware updates for the Galaxy Buds lineup to add new features and improve their connection stability. If you own a pair of Galaxy Buds, follow...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Motorola Frontier leaked render offers a better look at the upcoming flagship

Although Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Edge 30 Pro in the United States, another smartphone might be the company’s star for the first half of 2022. The so-called Motorola Frontier is a top-tier device that’s said to boast an impressive 200-megapixel main camera. A picture of...
NFL

