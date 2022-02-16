OTFL101 Model Explorer

Holography is a vital tool used in various applications from microscopy, solar energy, imaging, display to information encryption. Generation of a holographic image and reconstruction of object/hologram information from a holographic image using the current algorithms are time-consuming processes. Versatile, fast in the meantime, accurate methodologies are required to compute holograms performing color imaging at multiple observation planes and reconstruct object/sample information from a holographic image for widely accommodating optical holograms. Here, we focus on design of optical holograms for generation of holographic images at multiple observation planes and colors via a deep learning model, the CHoloNet. The CHoloNet produces optical holograms which show multitasking performance as multiplexing color holographic image planes by tuning holographic structures. Furthermore, our deep learning model retrieves an object/hologram information from an intensity holographic image without requiring phase and amplitude information from the intensity image. We show that reconstructed objects/holograms show excellent agreement with the ground-truth images. The CHoloNet does not need iteratively reconstruction of object/hologram information while conventional object/hologram recovery methods rely on multiple holographic images at various observation planes along with the iterative algorithms. We openly share the fast and efficient framework that we develop in order to contribute to the design and implementation of optical holograms, andÂ we believe that the CHoloNet based object/hologram reconstruction and generation of holographic images will speed up wide-area implementation of optical holography in microscopy, data encryption, and communication technologies.

