Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; St. Joseph PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Moderate snow will affect locations along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon hours. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile at times and roads will likely become slick and hazardous. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from these snow showers along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities through late this afternoon.
A dramatic swing in temperatures will mark a topsy-turvy week that will include the arrival of a new winter storm that will bring damaging wind gusts to the region. The strong cross-county storm moving from the west to east will arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 17. While this...
Effective: 2022-02-12 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; Tuscola SHARPLY FALLING TEMPERATURES AND ICING OF ROADWAYS EXPECTED DURING THE NIGHT WEATHER * Temperatures drop quickly below freezing and into the lower 20s in the Tri Cities area between 10 PM and midnight. The cold air then reaches the Thumb down to the I-69 corridor shortly after midnight. * Scattered rain and snow showers change to scattered snow showers during the late evening and overnight hours leading to a coating to near 1 inch of accumulation in spots. IMPACTS * The freezing of residual moisture is expected on any untreated roadways resulting in black ice particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. The scattered snow showers could also produce snow covered roads in spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Projected snowfall totals have increased for a storm system sweeping through the Northeast creating slippery travel in much of the region. For look at the latest snowfall projections for the storm on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, click on the first and second images above from the National Weather Service.
Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-02-18 01:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 55 mph, becoming northwest after 2 AM. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett County in western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Potomac Highlands of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-12 06:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight .Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from 20 to 25 below Saturday morning. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both. The system is expected to bring "a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to the National Weather Service.
Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
Effective: 2022-02-13 06:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow of varying intensity will continue through this morning before tapering off early this afternoon.
Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
Effective: 2022-02-17 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Kosciusko; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Steuben; White; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
