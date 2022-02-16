Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
A dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both. The system is expected to bring "a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to the National Weather Service.
Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
Effective: 2022-02-13 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne QUICK COAT OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING A band of snow will occur in the hours up to dawn this morning as colder air moves into the region, with a quick inch or so of accumulation, especially in the Poconos. With temperatures falling through the 20s to even some upper teens by 8 AM, untreated roads will become slick. Exercise caution if traveling this morning.
Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
