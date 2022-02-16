KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

WP Carey has a juicy 5.6% dividend yield, but dividend raises have been minuscule over the last 5 years. WP Carey (WPC) looks attractive at first glance, especially for income investors. The current yield is 5.6% and has increased the dividend every year since going public. Shares are trading near fair value at approximately $75, with a price/FFO of 15.8x. However, there are a couple reasons to avoid this high yield REIT. The main reason to avoid WP Carey is the lack of growth for the dividend. Another problem is that they have issued a significant number of shares over the last decade without being able to increase FFO/share in a meaningful way. Investors that prioritize current income might consider WP Carey, but future returns are likely to be driven primarily by the dividend income.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO