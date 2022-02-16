ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $20.31. KE shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 16,703 shares. Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co....

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 115 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)'s stock fell the most, as...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beke#Barclays#Zacks Investment Research#Marketbeat#Peg#Sc Us Ttgp Ltd#Sei Investments Co#Kylin Management Llc
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Ellington Financial is a mortgage REIT that pays a 10.3% yield on its monthly dividend. Main Street Capital is a BDC that pays a 6% yield on its monthly dividend. When markets are volatile like they have been the past few months, investors may find comfort in dividend stocks. Typically, the best dividend-paying stocks are those of large, established companies that produce stable returns and are less volatile. Quite often, they are value stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

W. P. Carey: A 5.6% Yield But No Dividend Growth

WP Carey has a juicy 5.6% dividend yield, but dividend raises have been minuscule over the last 5 years. WP Carey (WPC) looks attractive at first glance, especially for income investors. The current yield is 5.6% and has increased the dividend every year since going public. Shares are trading near fair value at approximately $75, with a price/FFO of 15.8x. However, there are a couple reasons to avoid this high yield REIT. The main reason to avoid WP Carey is the lack of growth for the dividend. Another problem is that they have issued a significant number of shares over the last decade without being able to increase FFO/share in a meaningful way. Investors that prioritize current income might consider WP Carey, but future returns are likely to be driven primarily by the dividend income.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 9.9% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.5 million. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance....
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

AT&T (NYSE:T) - P/E: 8.74. Tegna saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q2 to $0.55 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.88%, which has decreased by 0.31% from 2.19% last quarter. This quarter, DoubleDown Interactive experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy