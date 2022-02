On February 18, 2022, PPL has shocked investors by announcing a 52% dividend cut. PPL Corporation (PPL), which I covered in detail in August 2021, has just announced its 2021 earnings and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, down 52% from the previous dividend of $0.415. In principle, the dividend cut did not come as a surprise, as management has indicated on several occasions that the payout would be rebased as a consequence of the asset deal with National Grid plc (NGG). In March 2021, management announced a strategic repositioning, which included the sale of PPL's U.K. division to NGG and the subsequent acquisition of Rhode Island-based Narragansett Electric Co.

