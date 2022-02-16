Document details gruesome scene where child was found dead

A search warrant filed today by Kansas City, Missouri, police details what officers found when they discovered a dead child Wednesday inside a house.

Officers were sent to the house about 11:45 p.m Tuesday in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on a reported disturbance.

The warrant states the caller sounded like a woman and she told a police call taker the devil was trying to attack her.

The officers found what appeared to be blood near the front door, according to the search warrant.

Officers could hear a woman singing inside the house and she began to sing louder as officers knocked on the door, according to the warrant.

Once inside, detectives found the child deceased. He was identified Thursday as 6-year-old Karvel Stevens.

A deceased dog was also located inside the home.

An adult woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and processed the scene for evidence.

The death of a child due to violence has caught the attention of many, including Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also weighed in.