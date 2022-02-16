ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

The Howard County bikeshare pilot program that provided transportation in Columbia and Ellicott City is coming to an end this month

Cover picture for the articleHoward County Bikeshare Pilot Program Ending; Planning Underway for Next Generation of Transportation. A bikeshare pilot program that provided fitness-friendly transportation in Columbia and Ellicott City is coming to an end this month, as officials evaluate the next generation of services to provide county residents. Existing bicycles and stations...

