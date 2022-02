Joe Biden has agreed to meet Vladimir Putin for talks on the condition that Russia hasn’t invaded Ukraine.Russia appears to be continuing plans for an imminent “full-scale assault” on its neighbour, the White House said.French president Emmanuel Macron had proposed a summit involving Mr Biden and Mr Putin to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe”.Mr Biden had accepted the meeting with Mr Putin “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened” – the White House said.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “The president has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”She added: “We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war.”The Kremlin said that no firm plans have yet been made for the summit. Read More If Russia does invade Ukraine, what are the consequences for the world economy?What is happening with Russia and Ukraine? The crisis explainedGovernment ‘prioritising getting Britons out of Ukraine’ says minister

POLITICS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO