Just a few weeks back, Valve started to reveal the initial list of games that would be compatible with the Steam Deck, which is the company's upcoming handheld PC platform that is set to launch at the end of this month. When this list of compatible titles began to be unveiled, Persona 4 Golden, which is the beloved JRPG from developer Atlus, was found to not work with the hardware for one reason or another. Fortunately, this incompatibility with P4G and the Steam Deck has now been rectified before the release of the platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO