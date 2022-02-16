Paul George back in March?

Justin Russo: TNT’s Chris Haynes reports that Paul George is expected to go through a “two week ramp-up period” and would be back by the second week of March should his MRI on February 24th go well.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played yet.

Paul George has been out since Christmas.

Norman Powell lasted 3 games.

But the Clippers still have a superstar: Tyronn Lue.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Robert Covington’s corner 3 from Jackson gives LA a 42-41 lead, and Steve Kerr uses a timeout with 9:27 left in first half. This game is a lot better than the Draymond Green-Paul George turnover fest from November.

LA has outscored Warriors by 6 when Curry has been on floor. – 11:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann checks out after an 11 point 1st quarter.

Just a reminder: Mann was the first draft pick acquired in the Paul George trade. 4 more picks and 2 swaps to go. – 8:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

So to recap:

– Kawhi Leonard (0 games this season after right ACL surgery in July)

– Paul George (0 games since Christmas after torn right elbow UCL)

– Norman Powell (3 games after Portland trade before season-threatening fractured bone in left foot) – 5:44 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank said Paul George continues to feel better and that the MRI on his torn UCL in right elbow on Feb. 24 isn’t the final answer on his outlook for this season but will continue to guide them on his recovery. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / February 5, 2022

Lue said he hopes George is “feeling good.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Jan. 18 that the team was extending George’s period of rest a few more weeks to see how his elbow responds. “Right now, that’s what they’re saying,” Lue said of George’s planned MRI on Feb. 24. “But things can change any day, any time.” “I hope he’s feeling good,” Lue added. “I don’t know, but things can change. Just something to look forward to. Hope is stronger than fear.” -via ESPN / February 4, 2022

Surgery reportedly remains an option for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George as he tries to recover from a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the update Tuesday on The Hoop Collective podcast (55-minute mark). “It’s almost like I’m waiting for bad news on Paul George because they just, you know—it sounds like surgery is a real option there, and if he has that, he’s done for the year,” Windhorst said. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022