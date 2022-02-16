ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans wanted to pair Zion Williamson with Ja Morant?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Pelicans were intrigued by the possibility of pairing AAU teammates Williamson and Morant together in 2019, sources said. They had the Nos. 1 and 4 picks entering that draft. They offered the Grizzlies multiple packages that included the No. 4 pick. All of their offers were rebuffed.

Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Final thought, another huge game from Miles Bridges, obviously he’ll be disappointed with the missed FT and dunk off the Harrell pass, he makes plays 90% of the time.

Noticed Ja Morant is now favourite for MIP, second third of the season will be crucial. – 4:48 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Tyus Jones and Ja Morant are known to have two of the best floaters in basketball. Jones said Brandon Clarke also has one of the best in the NBA.

“The floater is starting to spread across the roster and I love it.” – 11:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus “Stones” Jones is here. He says filling in for Ja Morant is a tall task, but he tries his best to step up to the challenge. – 11:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke is here. He says that playing this well without Ja Morant shows how great the team is, and that having Tyus Jones as a backup is huge for the team overall. – 10:55 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

we NICEEEEE 🐻 – 10:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Grizzlies seize control in 1Q and show no letup, beating #Pelicans without Ja Morant by 121-109 margin. CJ McCollum 30 pts for second time in his last three games to pace New Orleans. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/W8VrxFInIV pic.twitter.com/lxj0u13NLZ10:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyus Jones, starting in place of Ja Morant:

27 PTS

9 AST

2 TOV

11-17 FG

This team is deep. – 10:26 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

121-109. Grizzlies defeat Pelicans.

Tyus Jones with a career high 27 points and he added 9 assists. Six Grizzlies scored in double figures without Ja Morant playing. Six in a row for the Grizz. – 10:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

What are the odds Ja Morant is sneaking into this @thefishnation interview to say something about Tyus? – 10:17 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Grizzlies 65, Pelicans 53

McCollum 14 pts

Valanciunas 8 pts

Ingram 6 pts (3-10 FG)

Pels getting beat up on both ends of the floor against a physical Memphis team that’s w/o Ja Morant. They’ve gotta find some energy in the 2nd half (and 3-point shooting). – 9:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Pelicans 53

Tyus Jones has 11 points and six assists starting in place of Ja Morant. Ziaire Williams is a team-high +13 mainly because he’s holding Brandon Ingram to 3-10 shooting. CJ McCollum has 14 points. – 9:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

After 1Q: Grizzlies 37 Pelicans 27

The Grizzlies have now scored 30 or more points in their last 10 first quarters.

Everyone is filling in on the scoring so far with no Ja Morant. Each starter has five or more points. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies score 37 points in the first quarter without Ja Morant. Offense cooks even when the executive chef is out. Grizzlies up 10 after 12 minutes of play. – 8:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is out for today’s game. Taylor Jenkins said before the game that he still had some soreness in his ankle. Grizzlies playing it safe. – 7:08 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins was asked about Ja Morant’s style of play entering the All-Star stage. He says that Ja is going to “fit in perfectly” and that Morant has to be one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. – 6:38 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is trending in a good direction and is a game-time decision tonight vs Pelicans. – 6:35 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Ja Morant (left ankle) is a game-time decision, Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:34 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Ja Morant (ankle) is a game-time decision to play vs. #Pelicans, according to Taylor Jenkins – 6:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Taylor Jenkins says in pregame media that Ja Morant (left ankle) is a true game-time decision for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup. – 6:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) will be a game time decision tonight against the Pelicans. – 6:34 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

New podcast with @Chris Herrington talking All-Star game and previewing the upcoming Ja Morant series podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…3:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I’ve been quiet on Twitter the last week. But for good reason!

I spent some time in Dalzell, S.C. last week, and got to know the town where Ja Morant grew up.

Starting tomorrow, I’ll have a 3 part series releasing on the star point guard leading up to All-Star weekend. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/l9oMbrBeEX12:29 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.65

2. Joel Embiid: 16.07

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.52

4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.64

5. LeBron James: 14.6

6. Trae Young: 13.79

7. Stephen Curry: 13.77

8. Luka Doncic: 13.6

9. Ja Morant: 13.45

10. Chris Paul: 13.14

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The Pelicans “won” the draft lottery in 2019, but they’ve lagged behind the Grizzlies. On Zion and Ja and the other differences between two small-market Southern teams: nola.com/sports/pelican…9:07 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Before Zion even played, the Pelicans moved 12,000 season tickets. Then they got hit w/ injuries to their star player and COVID.

I spoke to president Dennis Lauscha about a new local TV deal, what the team could do once its lease at SKC expires and more. nola.com/sports/pelican…9:07 AM

Williamson was supposed to return to practice in December, but he began experiencing soreness in his right foot. That month, he flew to Los Angeles to have an injection to promote healing. It is possible he will need a second surgery on his right foot, sources said, but nothing has been decided. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 16, 2022

Christian Clark: David Griffin says Zion Williamson will have another round of medical imaging done likely toward the end of next week. He says Trajan Langdon recently met with him in person. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / February 10, 2022

Oleh Kosel: Willie Green says in pregame that he’s had several conversations with Zion and he’s reiterating just how difficult it’s been for Williamson to be held down by this foot injury for such a lengthy period of time. -via Twitter @OlehKosel / January 6, 2022

