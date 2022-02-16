ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German yields hit new highs as fears over Ukraine fade

By Stefano Rebaudo
Reuters
 2 days ago

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine began to subside, boosting risk appetite and allowing investors to shift focus back to monetary policy tightening.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the United States needs to see “verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation.” Russia’s defence ministry released footage that, it said, showed it was returning some troops to base after exercises.

“Assuming the recent flare-up (of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine) was the last such iteration, then yields will be free to resume their rise,” ING analysts said.

“Our base case remains that inflation pressure and central banks’ urgency in tightening policy will continue to push rates higher,” they added.

Two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB’s bond-buying scheme, while positioning ahead of next policy meeting on March 10.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1.5 basis points hitting a new high since December 2018 at 0.331%.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield rose 2 bps to its highest level since May 2019 at 0.576%.

While the short to intermediate part of the curve looks well prepared for future possible rate hikes “the longer part of the curve looks more exposed as long-term forwards still don’t believe the ECB will ever get rates back to 1%,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 0.5 bps to 1.982%.

According to Commerzbank analysts latest weekly figures of ECB bond purchases “underscore the central bank’s laissez-faire attitude towards orderly bearish spread widening.”

“While 10y BTP spreads rose above 150 bps last week, net purchases were close to the average seen so far this year and gross purchases fell to the lowest level since the first week of January,” they argued.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened slightly to 165 bps on Wednesday.

British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, further shifting investors’ focus back to central banks.

Money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance that the Bank of England will hike its policy rate by 50 bps rate at its next policy meeting in March. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

