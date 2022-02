SEFFNER, Fla. — A man is behind bars after authorities say he shot into a van, killing one woman. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 3:44 p.m. Monday deputies received reported of a shooting near the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road in Seffner. When they arrived, law enforcement says they discovered a woman in her 60s with gunshot wounds.

