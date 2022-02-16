Europa's Surface Water-ice Crystallinity And Correlations Between Lineae And Hydrate Composition

Arising from: V. MiliÃ¡n-SÃ¡nchez et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-64497-0 (2020). In recent work, MiliÃ¡n-SÃ¡nchez et al.1,2,3 observed fluctuations in radioactive decay rate measurement series, and after excluding environmental influences (measured indoors) as root causes, they looked for possible correlations with astrophysical variables. They reported positive or negative correlations with geomagnetic activity (GMA) and cosmic-ray activity (CRA). This assertion is at variance with the most accurate measurements of radioactivity, which support the validity of the exponential-decay law4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. If a causal relationship between 'space weather' and radioactive decay rates were true, it would invalidate the notion of invariable decay constants and have unforeseeable practical and theoretical implications.
