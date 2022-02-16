ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa's Surface Water-ice Crystallinity And Correlations Between Lineae And Hydrate Composition

Cover picture for the articleAbundance profiles across the 15e015 NIMS cube for amorphous water-ice at grain sizes ranging from 100 to 250 μm, where grain sizes less than 100 μm are not included, as they were present in trace amounts. Europa's surface composition and evidence for cryovolcanic activity can provide insight...

Nature.com

Role of ambient humidity underestimated in research on correlation between radioactive decay rates and space weather

Arising from: V. MiliÃ¡n-SÃ¡nchez et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-64497-0 (2020). In recent work, MiliÃ¡n-SÃ¡nchez et al.1,2,3 observed fluctuations in radioactive decay rate measurement series, and after excluding environmental influences (measured indoors) as root causes, they looked for possible correlations with astrophysical variables. They reported positive or negative correlations with geomagnetic activity (GMA) and cosmic-ray activity (CRA). This assertion is at variance with the most accurate measurements of radioactivity, which support the validity of the exponential-decay law4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. If a causal relationship between 'space weather' and radioactive decay rates were true, it would invalidate the notion of invariable decay constants and have unforeseeable practical and theoretical implications.
EARTH SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discover that the composition of the Earth’s inner core may be in a ‘superionic’ state

Very deep inside the Earth, beyond the crust and mantle, lays the core layer. Beyond the outer core layer is the inner core layer of the Earth, which stretches for more than 750 miles. For a long time, scientists believed that this inner core layer was made of solid materials. Later, researchers concluded that the core might be composed of crystalline iron alone. However, recently it was discovered that this inner core layer was not solid; instead, it is present in a ‘superionic state’, that is, neither solid nor liquid form and is formed using oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon molecules.
technologynetworks.com

Plant-Derived Composite Created That's as Tough as Bone and Hard as Aluminum

The strongest part of a tree lies not in its trunk or its sprawling roots, but in the walls of its microscopic cells. A single wood cell wall is constructed from fibers of cellulose — nature’s most abundant polymer, and the main structural component of all plants and algae. Within each fiber are reinforcing cellulose nanocrystals, or CNCs, which are chains of organic polymers arranged in nearly perfect crystal patterns. At the nanoscale, CNCs are stronger and stiffer than Kevlar. If the crystals could be worked into materials in significant fractions, CNCs could be a route to stronger, more sustainable, naturally derived plastics.
CHEMISTRY
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Deadly Nails

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found unexpectedly high levels of hazardous chemicals in nail salons. Public attention with regards to the hazards in nail salons has increased recently, likely because of the expansion of the industry and the perceived vulnerability of nail salon workers; most nail salon workers are women who often are immigrants and work in precarious employment. Nail salon workers are also potentially exposed to various hazardous chemicals including ortho-phthalate esters (phthalates) and organophosphate esters (OPEs) in the cosmetic and personal care products that are used in their workplace. These chemicals have been associated with negative health impacts, including both adverse neurological and reproductive effects. As such it is important to fully understand the extent to which people working in nail salons are exposed to these chemicals.
SKIN CARE

