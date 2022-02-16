ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Holmes County, OH
County
Wyandot County, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
County
Lake County, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Lorain, OH
County
Stark County, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
County
Morrow County, OH
City
Ashland, OH
County
Erie County, OH
County
Ottawa County, OH
County
Marion County, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Huron, OH
County
Summit County, OH
County
Wood County, OH
County
Lucas County, OH
County
Medina County, OH
City
Marion, OH
County
Huron County, OH
County
Portage County, OH
County
Seneca County, OH
County
Richland County, OH
County
Hancock County, OH
County
Knox County, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Medina, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden says Putin has already 'made the decision' to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. has reason to believe that Russia will attack Ukraine’s capital within the coming days, calling the situation a "rapidly escalating crisis." Speaking from the White House, Biden said he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had already "made...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Wyandot#Stark Summit#Wayne Wood
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy