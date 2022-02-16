Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford;...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0