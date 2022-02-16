ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Alert: EU top court approves plan to allow for financial penalties if member states flout rule of law principles

 2 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU top...

US News and World Report

Polish Ruling Party Presents Bill to End Rule of Law Dispute With EU

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling nationalists proposed legislation on Friday aiming to ease a dispute with the European Union over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. Last October, the EU's top court ruled Poland must pay one million euros ($1.13 million) a day in fines for maintaining a...
POLITICS
Wichita Eagle

EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules

In a ruling hailed as a boost to democratic values, the European Union’s highest court said Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc can suspend support payments to member states if they breach rule of law principles. The right-wing governments of Hungary and Poland, which had challenged the EU's right to...
LAW
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela’s supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Poland, Hungary Risk Funding Cuts After EU Rule-of-law Decision

The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards. The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of having money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU’s top court approves linking funds to respect for rule of law in blow to Hungary and Poland

The European Union’s top court has ruled that funding to member states who undermine the rule of law can be cut, dismissing a legal challenge from Hungary and Poland.Wednesday’s long-awaited landmark judgment by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) gives the green light for the enforcement of a tool that blocks funding for EU countries that flout democratic rights and freedoms.The ruling - which cannot be appealed - will anger Budapest and Warsaw, who have faced criticism within the bloc for stifling the rights of women, LGBT+ people and migrants, as well as diminishing the freedom of judges, the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Government scraps ‘golden visas’ for wealthy foreign investors

Previously, those eligible for the visa had to have at least £2 million in investment funds and a UK bank account. So-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors have been scrapped by the Government amid “security concerns”. The tier 1 investor visa route will be...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

North Korea: Missile programme funded through stolen crypto, UN report says

North Korean cyber-attacks have stolen millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to fund the country's missile programmes, a UN report briefed to media says. Between 2020 and mid-2021 cyber-attackers stole more than $50m (£37m) of digital assets, investigators found. Such attacks are an "important revenue source" for Pyongyang's nuclear...
MILITARY
Reuters

Canada seeks to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania. "Canada is concerned by China's recent trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

EU top court dismisses Polish, Hungarian rule of law challenge

The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice marks a milestone in the EU's feuds with populist rulers in Poland and Hungary, who stand accused of undercutting democratic rights and values. At stake are hundreds of billions of euros of funds, the EU's internal cohesion, and international standing.
POLITICS

