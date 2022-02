In her first year donning a Wildcats leotard, Mt. Spokane gymnast Jacqueline Bonnett has put together a memorable campaign. In five Greater Spokane League meets, the sophomore has earned three all-around victories and one second-place finish. But she is just one part of a Mt. Spokane team that has its sights set on a return to the state championships.

