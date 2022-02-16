Pakistani police arrest journalist on unspecified charges
By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
2 days ago
ISLAMABAD — Police arrested a prominent Pakistani journalist and government critic at his home on unspecified charges on Wednesday, his colleagues and local media said. Mohsin Baig, editor for the news outlet Online, had just days earlier suggested on a...
MULTAN, Pakistan — An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.
The State Attorney General for the state of Baja California, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, says the murder of Lourdes Maldonado was not the result of her journalistic enterprise. Three men have been arrested in connection with her murder.
Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Friday, police said.Athar Mateen, who worked for the SAMAA news channel, was headed home after dropping off his children at school when he saw the two men snatching something from a passerby, police officer Nasir Aftab told reporters.Mateen rammed his car into their motorcycle but one of them managed to open fire, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the killing and expressed condolences to Mateen's family, while ordering police to arrest the thieves. Crowded Karachi, a port city in southern Pakistan, is notorious for street crimes. Read More Pakistan women protest India's ban on headscarves in schoolsGovernment could revoke existing ‘golden’ visas given to oligarchs living in UKWatch live videos as Storm Eunice pummels South West England with gale force winds
Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
An Atlanta police officer has been arrested on rape charges in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man raped her at her Acworth apartment on Jan. 31. She reported the rape to deputies on Feb. 2. The woman told investigators that the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse.
WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon.
I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker.
Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022
From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
ISLAMABAD — She reported on the difficult conditions mothers and babies face just to survive in desperate Afghanistan. Now, a pregnant New Zealand reporter has chosen Kabul as a temporary base for her uphill fight to return home because of her country’s strict COVID-19 entry rules. Charlotte Bellis,...
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been with the department for 17 years was charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said Officer Rosemary Caudillo, 52, was off-duty when she was arrested near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 on Tuesday night. Officers first responded to...
Domestic violence-related deaths in EBR nearly double last year, DA’s Office says. The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says 2021 was a challenging year for East Baton Rouge Parish related to domestic and dating crimes. Officials say it put into focus the barriers and challenges that people are facing that seek help and safety.
A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
DINGUCHA, India, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The...
Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
A West Palm Beach Police officer faces a felony aggravated battery charge after investigators said he used an unnecessary amount of force during an arrest by punching a man in the head 11 times and kneeling on his head. Nicholas Salvatore Lordi, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens, turned himself into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, ...
JERUSALEM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Israel's top general told the U.S. ambassador on Friday that he regrets the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained by Israeli troops and that a military police investigation was under way, an Israeli statement said. Washington said on Tuesday it continued to be "deeply concerned"...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man wanted for multiple charges related to family violence and threatening law enforcement. On Wednesday, the Donna Police Department announced they arrested Ramon Regalado Jr., 29, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat – family violence. His bond has not […]
Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández has been arrested on drugs charges. Police were deployed to his house in the capital Tegucigalpa hours after the US requested his extradition to prevent him leaving. They moved in when an arrest warrant was issued. He surrendered and was escorted from his home...
