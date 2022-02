Small grocery stores in Canada that depend on the United States for all kinds of foods, from fruits and vegetables to cereal, are starting to feel the strain of the trucker protest that has led to the partial blockade of a major border crossing between Canada and the United States. Since these independent grocers tend to have fewer resources and smaller budgets, they're more affected by changes in price, which increase as supply dwindles. They're also often in suburban, rural or Indigenous communities in Canada where they serve as one of the few or only sources of groceries.

