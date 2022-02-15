Wolf announces $4M to support NEPA businesses hurt by pandemic

In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg.

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced $4 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support communities and their residents on a path to success.

“Pennsylvania is making a comeback following the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “These funds ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to get back on their feet and succeed without roadblocks.”

NEPA Alliance will receive $4 million through the Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne counties) to provide grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and up to $15,000 for micro-enterprises (small businesses that employ few people) that have been severely impacted due to COVID-19.

NEPA Alliance anticipates approximately 150 jobs will be retained or created.

Jeff Box, President/CEO at NEPA Alliance, said the infusion of cash could mean the difference for small businesses struggling to survive.

“These grants could be the difference for many businesses that have been experienced a loss of revenue during the pandemic,” Box said. “They also have had to incur additional costs, such as safety protocols and PPE expenditures.”

Steve Ursich, Vice President of Business Development Services at NEPA Alliance, said the funds will be distributed to small businesses in a seven-county region.

Box and Ursich said NEPA Alliance applied for the funding with its partners in the PREP network — Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance — which includes Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), Small Business Development Centers, the regional Chambers of Commerce and economic development groups.

Pittston, other funding

The governor also announced $1 million for the City of Pittston to address housing rehabilitation needs of the elderly and individuals with disabilities that will allow them to remain in their homes, rather than move into assisted living facilities.

The project will also serve individuals and families with health-related issues that make them susceptible to COVID-19 by providing at-home consultations on COVID mitigation strategies. The program will serve 12 total municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.

The NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne.

NEPA Alliance services include Federal and State grant assistance, Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning and Research and Information.

For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org, or call 866-758-1929.