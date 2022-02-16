ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thibaut Courtois Spotted A 'Mistake' In Lionel Messi As Soon As He Took Penalty

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thibaut Courtois knew exactly where Lionel Messi was going to put his penalty during Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has only scored seven times for PSG since arriving from Barcelona last summer. He had the chance to put Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead in the...

