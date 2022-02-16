Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank

* Latam currencies to end the week 1% higher * Brazil's real gains for sixth straight week * Argentina's $40 bln IMF deal nears finish line (Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies rose on Friday and was set to gain for the third straight week with Brazil's real the top weekly gainer, in a week dominated by heightened tension over Russia and Ukraine. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies is set to add 1% for the week, outperforming its wider EM counterpart, which was poised to gain 0.4%. Brazil's real led gains across its Latin American peers on Friday and was set to gain for the sixth consecutive week to be followed by the Mexican peso, which gained for the third straight week. The two biggest markets in Latin America had sharply underperformed developed markets last year, but as central banks in the region continue their tightening cycles, analysts point to currencies in Brazil and Mexico as becoming more attractive to investors even as the Federal Reserve looks set to raise rates next month. "The beginning of monetary policy normalization and higher interest rates in the U.S. could fuel currency weakness later this year, although the current rate-differential levels – the widest since April 2017 – will likely continue to benefit the Brazilian currency in the near term," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. Stocks in Latin America slipped on Friday, and were flat for the week as investors cut down exposure to riskier emerging economy stocks due to rising geopolitical risks. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, a move the West believes Moscow could use to justify an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade. In Mexico, a preliminary estimate showed its economy is expected to have contracted in January versus December, but likely grew in the month from a year earlier. Argentina's informal peso jumped 2.8% after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts edged closer to the finish line and as its central bank on Thursday hiked interest rates by 250 basis points to control sky-high inflation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1231.56 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2375.96 -0.09 Brazil Bovespa 113369.28 -0.14 Mexico IPC 52487.19 -0.43 Chile IPSA 4547.93 -0.03 Argentina MerVal 89134.56 -0.937 Colombia COLCAP 1489.34 -0.91 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1410 0.49 Mexico peso 20.2909 -0.03 Chile peso 801 -0.76 Colombia peso 3928.01 0.06 Peru sol 3.721 -0.16 Argentina peso 106.7800 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

