Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank

By Reuters
 2 days ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday announced that board member Sabine Schmittroth would leave the German lender at the end of the year.

Commerzbank, which is undergoing a major overhaul involving staff cuts and branch closures, has seen a number of boardroom exits over the past two years.

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar turns lower for the week as risk aversion weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie dips 0.1% * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower * Canadian 10-year yield eases 4 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors, mindful of Russia's military build-up around Ukraine, shed exposure to risk-sensitive assets ahead of a long weekend in Canada and the United States The loonie was 0.4% lower at 1.2747 to the greenback, or 78.45 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2675 to 1.2758. For the week, the currency dipped 0.1%. "We expect investors may be loath to hold too much risk into the weekend," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "Risk aversion has clearly weighed against the CAD in the short run." Wall Street fell on escalating tensions in Ukraine and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies. Canada's bond and equity markets will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Monday is also a holiday for U.S. financial markets. Canadian retail sales rose 2.4% in January from December, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed, supporting expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates at the March 2 policy announcement. The central bank said that Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will retire effective June 17, 2022 and, at that time, the Governing Council will return to its usual six-person complement. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports, with U.S. crude futures settling 0.5% lower at $91.07 a barrel. Meanwhile, tow trucks hauled away vehicles blockading central Ottawa, while protesters barricaded themselves behind snow mounds to slow the advance of police making arrests to end a trucker-led movement that has challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year rate was down 4 basis points at 1.876%, after touching on Wednesday a three-year high at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tim Ahmann)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EMs for the week, Ukraine-Russia in focus

* Latam currencies to end the week 1% higher * Brazil's real gains for sixth straight week * Argentina's $40 bln IMF deal nears finish line (Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies rose on Friday and was set to gain for the third straight week with Brazil's real the top weekly gainer, in a week dominated by heightened tension over Russia and Ukraine. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies is set to add 1% for the week, outperforming its wider EM counterpart, which was poised to gain 0.4%. Brazil's real led gains across its Latin American peers on Friday and was set to gain for the sixth consecutive week to be followed by the Mexican peso, which gained for the third straight week. The two biggest markets in Latin America had sharply underperformed developed markets last year, but as central banks in the region continue their tightening cycles, analysts point to currencies in Brazil and Mexico as becoming more attractive to investors even as the Federal Reserve looks set to raise rates next month. "The beginning of monetary policy normalization and higher interest rates in the U.S. could fuel currency weakness later this year, although the current rate-differential levels – the widest since April 2017 – will likely continue to benefit the Brazilian currency in the near term," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. Stocks in Latin America slipped on Friday, and were flat for the week as investors cut down exposure to riskier emerging economy stocks due to rising geopolitical risks. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, a move the West believes Moscow could use to justify an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade. In Mexico, a preliminary estimate showed its economy is expected to have contracted in January versus December, but likely grew in the month from a year earlier. Argentina's informal peso jumped 2.8% after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts edged closer to the finish line and as its central bank on Thursday hiked interest rates by 250 basis points to control sky-high inflation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1231.56 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2375.96 -0.09 Brazil Bovespa 113369.28 -0.14 Mexico IPC 52487.19 -0.43 Chile IPSA 4547.93 -0.03 Argentina MerVal 89134.56 -0.937 Colombia COLCAP 1489.34 -0.91 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1410 0.49 Mexico peso 20.2909 -0.03 Chile peso 801 -0.76 Colombia peso 3928.01 0.06 Peru sol 3.721 -0.16 Argentina peso 106.7800 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Worker shortage jeopardises Spain’s EU-funded recovery plan

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - When Spain's decade-long housing boom spectacularly bust in 2008, some 1.8 million jobs vanished and a nation littered with cranes and building sites slid into brutal recession. Now those construction workers are urgently needed back: an unprecedented labour shortage is jeopardising multi-billion euro building and...
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

G20 finance leaders dilute geopolitical risks reference in communique

Feb 18 (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders on Friday watered down language on global economic risks caused by geopolitical tensions, removing a reference to “current” tensions in their final communique issued after a contentious meeting following objections by Russia. Their statement instead said: “We will also continue to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

