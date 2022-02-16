ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ has no plan to change band set around yield target, governor says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has no plan to change the band at which it allows the 10-year government bond yield to move around its 0% target, governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament, Kuroda also said the yield curve needs to steepen to a certain extent as excessive declines in super-long yields could hurt profits at pension funds.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

