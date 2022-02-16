ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, putting pressure on the Bank of England

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6wqB_0eFrup4e00
Clothing and footwear added to the upward pressure on prices in January. Daniel Leal/Getty Images
  • UK inflation jumped to 5.5% in January, a new 30-year high and above economists' expectations.
  • Price rises were driven by clothing and footwear, the Office for National Statistics said.
  • The data adds to the pressure on the Bank of England to continue to increase interest rates.

Comments / 13

Brandon Biden
2d ago

How did Biden ruin our economy? For one he and the democrats caused the inflation. This is simple supply and demand. You flood the market with something while demand stays the same its value decreases? Correct? Now, Democrats spent over 4 trillion in a single year flooding the market with the dollar devaluing it, this is why it now takes more to purchase the same goods and services. INFLATION. The mandates he backs and pushed has caused 4.5 million to quit in November alone, without a workforce no one is spending money so nothing is being spent into the economy. Now gas prices, surely that can't be his fault. Well, it was. Under Trump America became a net exporter of oil, this means we created more than we used, we no longer relied on OPEC for our fuel. And lastly Bidens green policy banned new drilling on federal and public land, this goes back to the whole supply and demand, he cut supply while demand stayed the same so prices increased.

Reply(6)
7
Related
The Independent

Brace for prices of everyday household goods to rise, shoppers warned

Prices of household favourites such as Marmite, Dove’s soap and Hellmann’s are set to rise again this year as Unilever’s own costs continue to soar.The company raised prices of its goods in 2021, but said the inflation rate – which has reached its highest level in the UK in almost 30 years – and rising costs of raw materials, wage and energy will impact its prices again.“We don’t want to put prices up but we’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in a decade,” Unilever said.“There will be price increases on some products and in some markets but it will...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Uk#The Bank Of England
MarketWatch

The average household is spending an extra $250 a month, or $3,000 per year, due to high inflation — but middle-aged Americans are paying even more

Inflation is running hot, but not everyone is feeling the burn. The latest edition of the consumer price index showed that inflation was running at a pace of 7.5% in January, representing a 40-year high. The cost of everything from rent to dairy to used cars rose in January, showing how inescapable the run-up in consumer prices has been.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
Fatherly

Where to Put Your Money When Inflation Is on the Rise: 5 Expert Tips

Trying to time the markets is often a fool’s errand. If you need proof, just look at the ‘90s dot-com bust or the 2008 housing crash. But reacting to what you all-but-know is going to happen? That’s called being savvy. In December, the Federal Reserve released an economic forecast indicating it could raise interest rates as many as three times this year. And let’s face it — there’s only one direction for them to go at this point.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
MARKETS
KHOU

Can anything be done to lower gas prices?

Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy