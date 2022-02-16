UK inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, putting pressure on the Bank of England

Prices of household favourites such as Marmite, Dove’s soap and Hellmann’s are set to rise again this year as Unilever’s own costs continue to soar.The company raised prices of its goods in 2021, but said the inflation rate – which has reached its highest level in the UK in almost 30 years – and rising costs of raw materials, wage and energy will impact its prices again.“We don’t want to put prices up but we’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in a decade,” Unilever said.“There will be price increases on some products and in some markets but it will...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO