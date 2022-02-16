ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Portugal's Madeira, no casualties reported

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) -A moderate earthquake rattled the Portuguese island of Madeira in the early hours on Wednesday, scaring residents but causing no damage or injuries, the Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute (IPMA) said.

The IPMA said the 5.1 magnitude quake, with an epicentre in the ocean, 45 km south of Madeira’s capital, Funchal, struck at a depth of 30 km and was felt with the maximum intensity of V on the Mercalli scale in the councils of Camara de Lobos, Ribeira Brava and Sao Vicente.

A V intensity quake is defined as moderate and is usually felt by residents of the vicinity and is capable of breaking some windows and overturning unstable objects.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake was of magnitude 6.1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes Guatemala

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday, causing minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways and three deaths that the national disaster coordination agency attributed to heart attacks. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country’s Pacific coast just after 1 a.m. local...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Madeira#Madrid#Epicentre#Extreme Weather#Portuguese#Ipma#Camara De Lobos#Emsc
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes in Silver Lake

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning in the Silver Lake area at 7:38 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. It was centered about 2 miles east southeast of Echo Park and 2.5 miles west northwest of Hollywood, according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
simpleflying.com

A Look At TAP Air Portugal's New Madeira Shuttle Service

TAP Air Portugal has launched a new air shuttle between Funchal and Lisbon starting February 14th. The air shuttle service will offer improved customer service and greater travel flexibility. TAP currently offers five daily flights on this route, which will increase to seven per day by the end of March.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

O2 Arena undergoing urgent repairs as staff warn it could be closed ‘for months’ after Storm Eunice damage

The O2 Arena could stay closed for months after large parts of its roof were torn off in Storm Eunice, it’s claimed.Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the enormous structure in south London on Friday as the canvas covering was damaged in high winds.An employee said they had been warned the venue, originally known as the Millennium Dome, could be closed “for a few months”, according to reports.Along with a 20,000 capacity arena which hosts concerts and sporting events, the O2 is home to a shopping centre, restaurants, bars and a cinema.The damage to the roof was...
U.K.
Reuters

Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening

(Reuters) - Australia recorded 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, as it readies to welcome international tourists on Monday for the first time in nearly two years. The country, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been gradually reopening since November, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chinese navy laser lights up Australian military aircraft, Canberra says

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia's northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, Australia's defence said on Saturday. A P-8A Poseidon - a maritime patrol aircraft - detected a laser emanating from a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Twelve still missing after fire engulfs Greece-Italy ferry

CORFU, Greece, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Twelve people are still missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, Greek authorities said on Saturday, as firefighters battled to control the flames. Plumes of smoke were still pouring out of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia,...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy