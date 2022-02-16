ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame researcher discovers link between protein, decreased tumor load in ovarian cancer

By Bella Laufenberg
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 5 days ago

No one wanted these mice. Fresh out of the National Institute of Health (NIH), the mice — bred without the mesothelia protein found on the outside of the cell — were going to waste until Sharon Stack, professor of biochemistry at Notre Dame and a director for the Harper Cancer Research...

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Weird Link Discovered Between Physical Attractiveness And The Immune System

An extensive new study has found evidence that links physical attractiveness to the functioning of the immune system. While there are still numerous questions left to answer, the researchers suggest their findings show "a relationship between facial attractiveness and immune function is likely to exist." Just how reliable that relationship is remains to be seen, however.  The truth behind beauty is something scientists have been puzzling over since the discovery of evolution. Are social standards of attractiveness in any way affected by the gentle prodding of sexual selection, or is beauty well and truly in the eye of the beholder? The answer is not as simple as...
CHARLES DARWIN
MedicalXpress

Online tool helps ovarian cancer patients feel more in control of symptoms

An online symptom management tool that harnesses the problem-solving benefits of expressive writing could help women with ovarian cancer better manage complex symptoms, according to a new study led by a University of Pittsburgh and UPMC nurse-scientist. Published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the study found that patients...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicalXpress

Examining the secret hideouts of ovarian cancer

Every year, roughly 550 women develop ovarian cancer in Finland. Ovarian cancer is difficult to treat and it is commonly fatal, with 320 women dying of ovarian cancer annually in Finland. Cancer can only develop and progress when the tumor cells are able to hide from the body's immune system....
CANCER
Phys.org

Molecular cage gives cryo-EM researchers new insights into a cancer protein

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the American Cancer Institute estimates, will affect more than 20,000 Americans this year and kill more than 11,000 of them. Many of those who are treated with intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation will have side effects, including infections, hair loss and vomiting, in addition to long term complications.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Notre Dame, IN
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Cell#National Cancer Institute#Nih#Mesothelin
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
cancerhealth.com

The Miseducation of Immune T Cells: How Ovarian Cancer Resists Immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), which help immune T cells identify and kill tumor cells, are most effective in patients who have tumor antigen-specific T cells in circulation. Studies have shown that patients with ovarian cancer do have such tumor-reactive T cells in their blood, indicating a “naturally occurring, antitumor immune response.” So why do only 10-15% of ovarian cancer patients respond favorably to ICI therapy? This was the question former Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Ronald J. Buckanovich, MD, PhD, and his team at the University of Pittsburgh set out to answer in a recent study.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

'Decision switch' discovered in mutations linked to common brain tumor

Researchers at the Yale Cancer Biology Institute have clarified the role of a recurring cancer-associated tumor mutation in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common and most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor. The findings were published today in Nature. The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is frequently mutated in cancers...
CANCER
Nature.com

CTCFL regulates the PI3K-Akt pathway and it is a target for personalized ovarian cancer therapy

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 5 (2022) Cite this article. High-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSC) is the most lethal gynecologic malignancy due to the lack of reliable biomarkers, effective treatment, and chemoresistance. Improving the diagnosis and the development of targeted therapies is still needed. The molecular pathomechanisms driving HGSC progression are not fully understood though crucial for effective diagnosis and identification of novel targeted therapy options. The oncogene CTCFL (BORIS), the paralog of CTCF, is a transcriptional factor highly expressed in ovarian cancer (but in rarely any other tissue in females) with cancer-specific characteristics and therapeutic potential. In this work, we seek to understand the regulatory functions of CTCFL to unravel new target genes with clinical relevance. We used in vitro models to evaluate the transcriptional changes due to the presence of CTCFL, followed by a selection of gene candidates using de novo network enrichment analysis. The resulting mechanistic candidates were further assessed regarding their prognostic potential and druggability. We show that CTCFL-driven genes are involved in cytoplasmic membrane functions; in particular, the PI3K-Akt initiators EGFR1 and VEGFA, as well as ITGB3 and ITGB6 are potential drug targets. Finally, we identified the CTCFL targets ACTBL2, MALT1 and PCDH7 as mechanistic biomarkers to predict survival in HGSC. Finally, we elucidated the value of CTCFL in combination with its targets as a prognostic marker profile for HGSC progression and as putative drug targets.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study links air pollution, adverse ovarian function in female mice

A type of air pollution known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5, can cause loss of ovarian function in female mice, due to depleted primordial, primary and secondary follicles, according to a recent study led by Ulrike Luderer, MD, Ph.D., UCI professor of environmental and occupational health and corresponding author. Premature ovarian failure, often called premature menopause, is associated with an increased risk of negative health outcomes in women, including osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Plant researchers discover cellular mechanism that extends the life of proteins

Plants are tied to one location and need to adjust to their environment, including adverse conditions. Adaptive responses include synthesizing new proteins and breaking down those that are no longer needed. For this task, plants use a considerable amount of energy. Thus, regulation of protein turnover in the plant cell has to be appropriately thorough. Researchers at the Centre for Organismal Studies of Heidelberg University led by Dr. Markus Wirtz and Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Hell have now identified a cellular mechanism that stabilizes proteins by preventing their breakdown.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Revealing How Ovarian Cancer Hides From the Immune System

Every year, roughly 550 women develop ovarian cancer in Finland. Ovarian cancer is difficult to treat and it is commonly fatal, with 320 women dying of ovarian cancer annually in Finland. Cancer can only develop and progress when the tumour cells are able to hide from the body’s immune system....
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new approach to treating ovarian cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that uses the patient’s immune cells to fight cancer. It’s only shown limited success against ovarian cancer, but researchers may have found a way to change that. The discovery could make a big difference in treatment for ovarian cancer....
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy