ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘It just feels surreal’: NC State student says after police tell her she helped catch a ‘prolific felon’

By Jeff Reeves, Sean Cudahy
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBEpL_0eFrpAVG00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State Police are crediting a student with a major assist in helping officers catch a man they call a “prolific felon.”

The series of events started over the weekend when Rachel Nye, a Ph.D. student, emerged from a half-hour in the lab only to find her backpack was gone — and apparently stolen.

Inside the backpack? Not just her wallet, and credit cards but also, her laptop containing critical research data from the past five years.

Suddenly, Nye found her pending graduation in flux.

“Without that (research) data, my graduation date was going to be significantly postponed,” she said. “So I was very upset.”

After speaking with N.C. State campus police, though, Nye noticed an alert on her phone. Her credit card had just been used at Burger King, just down the street.

So, she got in her car.

As she drove to the fast-food restaurant off Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh – about two minutes away – she got another alert: the credit card had just been swiped again, at a nearby convenience store.

She headed there.

No sign of the culprit, but the store provided her with surveillance video, and she was able to figure out what the suspect looked like.

So, Nye got back in her car.

She started to head back toward the Burger King, but then – there he was. Nye noticed the suspect from the surveillance video.

“I saw him walking on the side of the street as I drove past,” she said.

Wanting to oblige the orders of campus police to not confront the suspect, Nye called police but made sure to follow him – remaining about 50 yards behind the man, even as she had to get out of her car to follow him behind a strip mall as police were on the way.

“It didn’t feel too unsafe for me,” she said.

A short time later, police arrived at the scene and after questioning, arrested 40-year-old Benjamin Grayton Bollinger. The department described Bollinger as a “prolific felon” who was connected to three additional investigations.

Bollinger is now charged with felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. He’s being held in jail under a $10,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbCpB_0eFrpAVG00
Benjamin Grayton Bollinger (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

In a social media post Monday, N.C. State credited Nye, and N.C. State Police Officer Holsclaw for working together to solve the crime. Campus officials said Nye “went above and beyond” in assisting police.

For her part, Nye was pleased to get her credit cards back, to be sure. But she was even more relieved to get ahold of her laptop again – and with it, years of painstaking work.

Days later, it feels “surreal,” she told CBS 17’s Sean Cudahy.

“I can’t believe something like that could actually happen,” she said. “He probably just wanted the money, but to me, what he stole was so much more than that.”

“We thank Rachel and POFC Holsclaw for a job well done!” N.C. State police said on Facebook .

Bollinger is being held under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Davidson County neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Convicted Felon#Crime#Campus Police#N C State Police
WNCT

Edgecombe County man sentenced for armed drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C.– An Edgecombe County man was sentenced Friday to 150 months in prison and three years of supervised release for Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.  According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Tony Darrel Pittman, 42, of […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect found guilty in 2017 murder of Shelby Brown

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The suspect charged in the 2017 murder of a Jacksonville woman was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. James Kelly Moore III was charged with non-capital first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Brown, 22, on or around December 4, 2017. Her body was found stabbed and burned on December 31, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
WNCT

New Bern drug trafficker sentenced to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Tinnius Ramone Bell, 35, of New Bern, pled guilty in Craven County Superior Court to charges of Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, and Identity Theft. Bell received two prison sentences of 70-93 months and 15-27 months, was ordered to pay […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern man sentenced to more than 15 years for drug, weapon offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Howard Jones, 50, of Craven County was sentenced Thursday to 188 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possession […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Wolfdogs leave North Carolina animal shelter for new homes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North Carolina animal shelter where they’ve stayed since last summer, an animal services official said. The three wolfdogs left the Orange County shelter late Wednesday to head to an undisclosed nonprofit that specializes in humane placement of wolves and other […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highway Patrol investigating after woman struck by Kinston police vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after officials with the Kinston Police Department said one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon. In a post on its Facebook page, officials said a patrol car was at the intersection of Washington Avenue turning south onto Dr. Martin Luther […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy