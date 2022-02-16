ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers showing more transparency when it comes to pay in job listings

By Taylor Young
 2 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More employers are disclosing how much they pay in online job postings. Despite thousands of job postings hitting the web every day, landing a job takes patience.

“It’s a big commitment of time,” Garrett Bryan of Charlotte said. “You have to interview with recruiting, headhunting agencies as well. They want to make face-to-face contact with you, that requires you to drive to where they can meet you and that’s cumbersome.”

All of that effort sometimes leads to being empty-handed because of pay.

“Anytime you run a survey and ask job seekers what they care about most in a job opportunity, salary is item number one,” Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter Julia Pollak said.

She says about eight percent of online postings included salary information. In 2021, that amount jumped to 12 percent.

Pollak says about 50 percent of the postings on ZipRecruiter include a salary range.

In some states, companies no longer have an option when it comes to disclosing pay. Colorado passed a wage transparency law that went into effect last month, and New York City’s law goes into effect in May.

While the trend is expected to help shrink the gender pay gap, research shows it could have a negative impact on overall wages because it puts a damper on the ability to negotiate for more pay.

“If they need to broadcast that to the entire workforce, potentially forcing themselves to raise pay ten percent for everybody, not just this one candidate, they may be far more reluctant to do so,” Pollak said.

