Lubbock's favorite quarterback was in town last night as the Red Raider legend cheered on the Texas Tech basketball game to an incredible second half. The Red Raiders were down 7 points at halftime before outscoring the Baylor Bears by 17 in the second half to beat them 83-73. Texas Tech also beat Baylor in Waco earlier this season, which makes it the team's first season sweep of Baylor since 2005.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO