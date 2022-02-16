ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dutch pension fund PFZW to end investment in some fossil fuel companies

By Reuters
 2 days ago
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - PFZW, the Dutch health care workers' pension fund, on Wednesday said it would disinvest from any fossil fuel company by 2024 that doesn't have a "convincing and verifiable" strategy to reach the goals laid out in the Paris Climate Change agreement.

The decision by PFZW, with 278 billion euros ($316 billion) in assets, follows similar moves by other asset managers to overhaul the way they invest as part of a global efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Some have chosen to exit high carbon-emitting sectors altogether in the fight against climate change. read more

The Dutch fund said that between now and 2024 it would work with other large investors and engage in discussions with companies in which it invests. It also said it would lay specific emphasis on stopping extraction in the Arctic and investments in new production.

"If necessary, a vote will be taken against the appointment of directors who are making insufficient contribution to the transition of their company," the fund said in a statement.

PFZW could not immediately be reached for an estimate of what percentage of its portfolio could be affected by the decision.

The fund's 2020 annual report showed investments such as a 250 million euros holding in Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and smaller stakes in Total , Shell and BP among others.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

