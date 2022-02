Kamila Valieva’s heartbreak following the women’s free skate will be the indelible image of the Beijing Winter Olympics. For minutes we were shown long, lingering camera shots of a 15-year-old crushed after falling in the women’s free skate, subsequently finishing fourth in an event she was expected to win. In that moment there is no schadenfreude, no elation at the notion “cheaters never prosper.” We witnessed a 15-year-old’s world come crashing down in the span of 10 days, now forced to pick up the pieces shattered by a nation that will dispose of her, like so many others.

