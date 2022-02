Gamers are looking to find out more about Lost Ark's Second Awakening Quest. The second Lost Ark Awakening Quest comes much later on in the game. This is because players will have to make their way to Rohendel, which is located on the far west of the map. This area is locked from players who are in the level 50s. To make it this far, gamers will need to acquire four of the seven pieces of the Ark to begin sailing, as well as 400 item levels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO