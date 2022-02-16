ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld Says Bid For Cedar Fair Was Rejected

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaWorld Entertainment Inc. signaled it was unlikely to pursue a deal for Cedar Fair LP after...

Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
bizjournals

Kings Island owner rejects $3.4 billion SeaWorld offer

The parent company of Kings Island and Cedar Point turned down a $3.4 billion offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to buy the amusement park owner. SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS) offered to pay roughly $60 per share in an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN), based in Sandusky, Ohio.
PennLive.com

Dorney Park owner rejects SeaWorld’s billion-dollar takeover bid

The parent company of Dorney Park has rejected a takeover bid by SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld, which operates parks by the same name as well as Busch Gardens and Sesame Place, said Tuesday that Cedar Fair Entertainment rejected the offer it made earlier this month. Bloomberg reported the deal would have...
CharlotteObserver.com

Carowinds parent company rejects increased SeaWorld takeover offer

Cedar Fair, parent company of Carowinds, declined the takeover bid for all of the entertainment company’s parks from SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, SeaWorld said in an online statement Tuesday. “In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we...
WFMZ-TV Online

Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, rejects acquisition; reports improving results

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Well, that romance didn’t last very long. As reported Tuesday evening, Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. confirmed that its offer to acquire Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, had been rejected. The unsolicited offer was announced by Cedar Fair February 1. Terms were not revealed at that time.
Seekingalpha.com

Cedar Fair falls sharply after turning down SeaWorld's merger offer

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell in early Wednesday trading after the company rejected a merger offer from SeaWorld Entertainment and reported Q4 and full year results. Cedar Fair (FUN) reported attendance for 2021 that was approximately 70% of 2019 levels. In-park per capita spending was up 28% to a record $62.03, with double-digit increases across all key revenue categories. Out-of-park revenues of $168M, which was comparable to 2019 levels.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Cedar Fair

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cedar Fair FUN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
SCDNReports

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Mississippi that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Mississippi, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
