ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, MI

Kerr-Ludwig wedding

By Matt Mackinder
clarkstonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen T. Kerr and Troy Ludwig were married August 20, 2021 on Grand Island in Christmas,...

clarkstonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Christmas, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
Reuters

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hospice#Upper Peninsula#Clarkston High School
CBS News

U.S. lifts ban on avocados imported from Mexico

The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
ABBOTT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy