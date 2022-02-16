The Importance of a Comprehensive and Flexible Service Solution for ETF Fund Launches

The United States is a magnet for investors all over the globe. According to the 10th-anniversary edition of the Venture Capital (VC) & Private Equity (PE) Country Attractiveness Index, the U.S. ranks No. 1 among 125 countries in attractiveness to VC and PE asset class investors. For savvy investors, though, looking outside of the U.S. may be a good option. By branching out from the U.S. domestic market, you can diversify your portfolio and take advantage of their growth. One way to go about this is to purchase foreign bonds. Here is a rundown on how foreign bonds work and their potential challenges to help you make your next investment decision.

