Fennec Shand has made her way to Fortnite as the latest Star Wars character to enter the battle royale. Previously, fans had already been treated to Boba Fett making an appearance in the Item Shop. Now, he makes his return though this time is bringing a few friends along with him. Joining The Book of Boba Fett set is Fennec Shand, who brings with her a number of new cosmetics, including a Mythosaur Signet Back Bling and a This Is The Way Emote.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO