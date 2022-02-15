Former Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine

The Office of Inspector General as part of efforts to increase transparency has published three additional advisory letters online. “The Office of Inspector General is opening the doors of state government in order to strengthen public trust,” said Aries Dela Cruz, Director of Strategic Initiatives. “This weekend, as we celebrate George Washington’s birthday, we are reminded of the importance of honesty as a core value of our country. The proactive disclosure of these documents reflects the Inspector General’s commitment to increasing transparency and openness, and most importantly, helps improve how our state government works.”

